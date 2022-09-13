School District Offers Reward for Information Leading to Threats at Fort Mill High School

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – It was vandalism that stirred up a lot of concern, in fact a lot of parents apparently kept their kids home today because of it.

The Fort Mill School District is asking for the community’s help.

Now the district adds they don’t know how many of the absences can be attributed to sickness but many parents posting on social media they would keep their kids home because of threats found on a bathroom stall and clearly they did.

The district saw more than 150 absences last Friday and today, nearly 800 students did not show up to school.

The district says they want to find the person, or people who vandalized school property that communicated threats at Fort Mill High School.

Today there is a $1,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of those responsible.

If you have information about this incident please contact:

Officer Aiton: (803) 548-2051

Admin: (803) 548-1900

Tip Line: fortmillschools.org/tipline