SC DHEC Warns Of Increased COVID-19 Cases In Youth, Young Adults

COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolinians under the age of 30 are testing positive for COVID-19 in increasing numbers, the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control (DHEC), reports.



As of today, 4,160 of the 22,608 confirmed cases in South Carolina are people ages 21 to 30. This accounts for 18.4 percent of all confirmed cases in the state. Additionally, people in their teens account for 7 percent of confirmed cases.

“The increases that we’re seeing serve as a warning that young adults and youth are not immune to COVID-19,” said Dr. Brannon Traxler, DHEC physician consultant. “They also tell us that younger South Carolinians are not taking social distancing seriously.”

Since April 4th, data from the agency shows that there has been a 413.9 percent increase in newly reported COVID-19 cases among the 21-30 age group and a 966.1 percent increase in newly reported COVID-19 cases among the 11-20 age group.

This data follows national trends that indicate a growing number of young adults and youth being confirmed to have COVID-19.

As far as today’s cases, the agency is reporting 1,081 new cases of Coronavirus and 18 additional deaths. 6,713 individuals were tested for the virus on Thursday and 16.1 percent tested positive. As of this morning, 3,019 inpatient hospital beds are available and 7,461 are in use, which is a 71.19 percent statewide hospital bed utilization rate.