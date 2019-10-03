SAYING GOODBYE: Moe Bell retires from YMCA

A fixture at the Upper Palmetto YMCA is leaving.

CEO Moe Bell announcing his next step in life this Wednesday on WRHI’s Palmetto Mornings.

Again Moe Bell has spent 47 years working for the YMCA.

Looking back on his accomplishments Bell says he saw the YMCA in the tri-county grow from 2 branches to 15 Y Locations as well as a growing camp Cherokee starting the silver fox travel club and the number of partnerships with school districts cities and businesses.

Moving forward Bell says in retirement he plans to exercise at the Y play golf enjoy his grand kids and finally tackle a long honey do list.