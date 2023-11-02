S.C. House Representative David O’Neal announces retirement

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – After serving two years at the South Carolina State House, Rep. David O’Neal says he is stepping away from politics to take care of his mom.

O’Neal currently serves S.C. House District 66 and will continue to finish his term through 2024, but will not seek re-election.

That District 66 seat will be on the November 2024 ballot.

The house district was created after the latest census numbers with O’Neal being the first person elected to the seat in 2022.

O’Neal said he is proud of his two years serving the district at the state house adding “I think getting the Fentanyl bill passed was a big step. The certificate of need, getting rid of that was a big thing personally for me. I think just serving the district and talking with people was important. I did not have any specific goals while serving at the State House, I just listened to the people I served.”

O’Neal has been a resident of Tega Cay for more than 21 years.

He retired from the US Army after 20 years of service.

He served on Tega Cay City Council as Mayor and Mayor Pro Tem for 6 years.

O’Neal also served as District Director for South Carolina’s Fifth Congressional District for Congressman Ralph Norman for five years.