Rock Hill Woman Holds Vigil to Pray for Those Impacted by Mass Shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Rock Hill’s Heather Francisco says she felt led by God to hold a prayer vigil at Fountain Park Thursday evening after the mass shooting that killed 5 people and left one injured.

Heather says she didn’t know the Lesslie’s or any other family involved but wanted to pray for them.

Many others joined her and also prayed for peace for the city.

There is another prayer vigil set for Sunday, April 11th at Fountain Park starting at 6 PM.

At the request of the mom of the two children killed in the shoot Adah and Noah, they ask people who come to wear their brightest clothing as possible in honor of the bright lights they were and will continue to be.

You can also bring a donation of a non-perishable food or a children’s book that will be donated to local food pantries and neighborhood library boxes.