Rock Hill Police Search for Two Suspects Wanted for Shooting Man

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Rock Hill Police say they are looking for two suspects who demanded money from a man and shot him.

Police say they were called to an apartment in the 800 block of Lucas Street Thursday night around 9:55 PM for a shooting with a victim.

Officers found a 21 year old male victim with a wound to his ribs.

The victim told police he was walking on Lucas Street when two black males wearing ski masks demanded money while presenting firearms.

Police say the victim also told them he tried to get to his apartment and the suspects followed him. The victim goes on to say one of the suspects shot at him, hitting him in his rib area resulting in what police say appeared to be a graze wound.

The suspect fled the scene. The victim described them as two black males, possibly late teens, wearing black ski masks.

If you have any information, please call the Rock Hill Police Department.