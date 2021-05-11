Rock Hill Police Investigate Overnight Homicide

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Rock Hill Police say they are looking for who is responsible for shooting and killing a 20 year old female.

Police say they responded to Hagins Street near Moore Street Monday night at 11:27 PM after receiving a call about a shooting.

Police say dispatch received information that a victim of the shooting was taken to a nearby residence on Hagins Street.

When officers arrived they found a 20 year old female with a gunshot wound to her head.

EMS transported the victim to Piedmont Medical Center where she was later pronounced dead.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division, Forensic Services Unit, and K-9 Team responded to the location to continue the investigation.

If anyone has information about this shooting, call (803) 329-7293.