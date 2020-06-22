Rock Hill Police Have Updated Details on a Shooting Investigation Carolina Ave Extension

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) This past weekend, Rock Hill Police gain more information on a shooting investigation that took place around Carolina Avenue Extension.

Late May, Rock Hill Police responded multiple gunshots being fired around the 1100 block of Carolina Avenue Extension. Officers found 33-year-old James Mobley in the road with multiple gunshot wounds. Mobley was taken to Piedmont Medical Center to be treated for his life-threatening injuries – and on June 2nd, Mobley passed away.

Officers discovered that there was a silver sedan that left the area. They located the vehicle a short distance away with another 33-year-old victim who had gunshot injuries in his arm. That victim was also taken to Piedmont Medical to be treated for his injuries.

The Rock Hill Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit continued their investigation at the scene.

Detectives identified 23-year-old Derrisha Lamontica Meeks of Chester, as a suspect and issued her warrants for Murder, Attempted Murder, Possession of Weapon During a Violent Crime, and Possession of a Firearm by a Convicted Felon.

This past Saturday, Rock Hill Officers found Meeks on Green Street. While officers attempted to arrest Meeks, she resisted officers. The officers were able to take Meeks into custody without injury and subsequently charged her with Resisting Arrest.