Rock Hill Police Arrest Man for Shooting Into Vehicle, Driving Recklessly

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) A man has been arrested and charged with two counts of Assault and Battery of a High and Aggravated Nature and Reckless Driving, according to police.

Rock Hill Police have arrested 24 year old Marveon Mobley.

Around 12:27 this morning Rock Hill Police responded to a shooting into a vehicle that occurred in the 800 block of Willow Wood Land.

Officers were told the victims left the scene and were driving to the Rock Hill Law Center.

Police say a witness told them they saw a white vehicle speed off after the incident and said they saw a black male subject wearing a white shirt, black pants, and a black hat with a gun visible on his waistband.

Officers saw a white Nissan speeding away and driving recklessly when they arrived on scene. Investigators say officers tried to stop the car but the driver sped away.

The vehicle was located a short time later on Cherry Street. The vehicle and driver matched the description given by the victims and witness. The driver of the vehicle, Mobley, was taken into custody.

Officers say there was damage to the victim’s vehicle due to the shooting. Police neither occupant of the vehicle was injured during the shooting.