Rock Hill Fire Department Gets New Ladder Truck

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Rock Hill Fire Department has a new ladder truck in its fleet. The truck went into service in November, and it’s designed to do more than just fight fires.

“It’s the Cadillac of fire trucks,” said Captain Mike Kelly of the Rock Hill Fire Department, “It has one of the highest safety standards in the country. So it keeps our guys a lot safer.”

Kelly helped design the truck, which cost $1.3 million and took 11 months to build. The truck is capable of pumping 1,500 gallons of water each minute, and its ladder can reach up to eight stories high.

The truck fights fires, but it’s primary purpose is rescue missions. It’s equipped for vehicle extrication and rescues off of high buildings and water towers.

“We basically carry the same equipment as an ambulance,” said Kelly, “We just can’t transport patients, but we can provide the same services.”

Kelly says Rock Hill’s growth created a need for the ladder truck.

“There’s a gradual increase every year in our calls. Traffic has gotten heavier for us, so we’re working more accidents.”

Since hitting the streets in November, it has already saved lives.

“Six days ago we had a fire,” said Kelly, “And crews saved six dogs inside the house.”

Now the Rock Hill Fire Department has a total of nine fire trucks, including three ladder trucks.

“It allows us to get to the public quicker.”