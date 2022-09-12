Richburg Church Honors First Responders of 9/11 Anniversary

RICHBURG, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This Sunday many across the county will pause to remember the close to 3,000 innocent people who lost their lives in the deadly attacked on our country.

Out of that number, more than 400 emergency workers were killed trying to save others.

On this Friday church members in Chester County, at Union ARP Church took the time to remember and thank those first responders in their community that continue to serve.

