Remembering Ed Barnes

The last of three brothers who worked tirelessly to grow Comporium into the company it is today…laid to rest this week. Edwin Ladson Barnes – brother of Frank and John Barnes was remembered at Westminster Presbyterian Church on Thursday, surrounded by friends and family.

Born in Rock Hill in 1926, he graduated from Rock Hill High School in and attended Clemson for a time. In 1944, he joined the Navy and was sent to the Georgia Institute of Technology to complete his undergraduate degree. In 1945, he received his commission from the Navy and served as an active duty officer until after World War II. In 1946, Mr. Barnes began his 71-year career at the Rock Hill Telephone Company. Dr. Shelton P. Sanford III officiated the service today and talked about his quick wit, his sense of humor and his gentle kindness.

Click his name below to read his full obituary.