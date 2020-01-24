Ready, Set, Raise: Fort Mill Getting Pumped For New Water Tower

FORT MILL, S.C. – A one million gallon water tank in Fort Mill is in the works.

It’s 180-feet in the air and starting Saturday, Jan. 24th – the new water tank will officially be raised.

The new tank is located at the end of Bass Street and will provide additional fire protection and increased water pressure from downtown Fort Mill to Kingsley & along the U-S 21 corridor.

It will also serve as a backup to the Doby’s Bridge water tank during maintenance.

In the video above, learn about the tank project.