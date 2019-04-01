Reaching Dreams

GASTONIA, N.C. ( CN2 TODAY) Some Clover High School cadets who are part of the Air Force Junior ROTC program are getting the chance to earn their private pilot license.

School leaders say this comes at a great time because the need for pilots are in demand. CN2 Today’s Renee O’Neil jumping in a plane with a cadet who takes her in the sky as he aims to reach his dream to become a pilot.