Pregnant Mom Loses Dad to COVID-19 and Chooses to Get Vaccine

TRI-COUNTY (CN2 NEWS) A Lancaster County Registered Nurse, now, 30-weeks pregnant with a baby boy, who’s experienced COVID-19 first-hand and is now mourning the loss of her father.

In the video above, CN2’s sitting down with Allison Newton, wife of Lancaster County’s District 45 State House Representative, Brandon Newton, sharing her experiences after getting the COVID Vaccine.

Allison Newton says she encourages people to continue to take the virus seriously.

She says although she doesn’t believe the vaccine should be mandated she does hope that people do consider taking it.