Police: Several Juveniles Facing Carjacking Charges Following Crime Spree Out Of York

YORK, S.C. — Several juveniles are facing charges after police say they were involved an overnight crime spree in York.

In the first case, a 15-year-old boy was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle that was reported stolen out of Rock Hill, York Police officers say.

The owner of that vehicle did recover the vehicle.

The other incident took place at a Dollar General in York on Liberty Street.

A 14-year-old boy was charged with attempted car-jacking, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and a weapons law violation after authorities say he attempted to steal a car in the parking lot of the store with a woman and three minors inside.

Two other 13-year-old boys were seen leaving the scene and were arrested and charged with criminal conspiracy car jacking.

Officers say all four subjects have a criminal history.