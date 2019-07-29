PMC Today – Cereal Drive Outcome

ROCK HILL, S.C. (PMC TODAY) Piedmont Medical Center recently took part in a cereal drive to collect boxes of cereal for local non profits in the area.  Today on PMC Today Renee O’Neil talks to leaders with Pilgrims’ Inn, a place that helps families in need in Rock Hill, about how the cereal is helping feed many.

