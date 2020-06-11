Fort Mill Playgrounds To Reopen, Youth Sports And Summer Camps To Resume

FORT MILL, S.C. — Earlier this week, Fort Mill town council approved allowing youth and adult sport leagues to resume competition this month, as well as town-sponsored camps to operate this summer.

The board also approved opening playgrounds in town parks.

Fort Mill Parks and Recreation Director Brown Simpson said sport league practices can begin immediately, though competition begins on June 22nd. A few summer camps will also be allowed to begin on June 22nd.

Playgrounds at public parks will reopen Friday, June 12th, though social distancing measures must still be followed by the public and all state and federal requirements limiting the number of people who can gather in public still apply.

Signs will be posted at playgrounds informing the public to use at their own risk.

Restroom facilities at town parks will also be opened and cleaned twice daily, but with signs limiting the number of people who can use them at one time.

In the restrooms at Dobys Bridge Park, every other stall will be cordoned off to maintain social distancing.

The Town asks the public to follow these guidelines when using town playgrounds:

Practice social distancing of 6 feet or more, though we understand this is difficult for young children. Only interact with people in your household. Always wear a face mask while on the playground. Avoid touching your eyes, mouth or nose. Have children wash their hands with soap and water 20 seconds before and after playground use. Use hand sanitizer before, during and after use if soap and water are not available. Do not use playground equipment if others are already using it. Remain courteous and respectful of others at all times. If you are sick, please refrain from using playground equipment and stay at home. Please use playgrounds at your own risk.

Council had approved an emergency ordinance in March temporarily closing all public parks and recreation facilities to protect the health, safety, and welfare of its residents and visitors during the COVID-19 crisis.

Council reopened its parks, green spaces, trails, pathways, athletic fields and tennis courts last month.