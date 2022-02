ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An upset in the Rock Hill City Council Ward 5 runoff race with incumbent Nikita Jackson vacating the seat for newcomer Perry Sutton.

In the runoff Sutton received 61percent of the votes compared to Jackson’s 39 percent with a voter turnout around eleven percent

Perry Sutton will be will be sworn into office on Monday, February 28th

CN2 has Sutton’s reaction after winning the seat.