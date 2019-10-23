Pathways Pledges to Take over Homeless Day Shelter After ROC Dissolves

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) In a sudden decision made Tuesday morning, the ROC board, or Renew Our Community, decided the shelter would close after today because of a lack of funding.

“Our funding just dried up, so we were forced to close our doors,” said Iris Smalls Hubbard, the shelter’s executive director.

Less than 24 hours after hearing the news, the board for the Pathways Community Center has stepped forward to help keep the shelter’s doors open, at least for the next 90 days.

Charles Price, the chairman of the Pathways Board, says the ROC is vital to the community. Price says after Pathways takes over, there will be organizational changes and the board will look at scaling down funds to around $200,000 a year.

“The ROC ceases today. Tomorrow the shelter will be open under pathways guidance,” said Price.

Between 100 and 125 people visit the ROC every day. Smalls Hubbard says it operates as a faith based non-profit. For years, the shelter was reluctant to apply for grants because some don’t support religious based groups, meaning the ROC relied mainly on donations from the community.

Smalls Hubbard says for the last year, those donations have been dismal, and the shelter was operating based on funds on a week to week basis. Now she says the ROC has no choice but to dissolve as a nonprofit and lose its name.

“The hardest was standing in front of our clients and telling them that we can no longer function as renew our community,” said Smalls Hubbard, “Tough days, tough days.”

Starting tomorrow, Pathways will take over the day shelter. Both leaders are hoping for a smooth transition, and though a lot could change, they say the mission of helping people will stay the same.

“We hope the community will see this as an alert,” said Price, “We’re not doing right by the people in need in our community.”

If you’d like to donate to help the Day Shelter at Pathways, you can send your contributions to Pathways at P.O. Box 4553, Rock Hill, SC 29732. Please mark you donations for the Day Shelter at Pathways and it will be used solely for that purpose.

