Part 2: 2020 Primary Election Breakdown, House Of Reps District 5 And SC’s GOP Senate Primary Winner

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Statewide, more than 47,000 people cast a ballot in the U.S. House of Representatives District 5 seat on the Democratic side.

Moe Brown beat Sidney Moore, getting close to 70 percent of the votes. In many areas, including York County, this was the only race on the primary ballot. Brown goes up against Ralph Norman in November.

In the video above, we hear from both Brown and Norman on the outcome.

United States Senator Lindsey Graham overwhelmingly won the Republican primary, securing 69 percent of the votes to beat out three other challengers.

Senator Graham will face Democrat Jaime Harrison in November’s General Election.

So, what’s next? The runoff for all of our GOP races will be on Tuesday, June 23rd. You can ONLY vote if you voted Republican in the primary or did not vote.

Now, if you voted absentee or want to vote absentee in the runoff, you can. If you’re not sure if you requested an absentee ballot for the year, then call your elections office to double check.

If you did request to vote by mail for the year, it will automatically be sent to you.