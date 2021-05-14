Parents Charged in 1 Year Old Death in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Lancaster Police Department says 28 year old Shaquanda Chalese Page and 26 year old David White Jr. of Lancaster have been arrested in the death of their one year old daughter that took place in February 2021.

Police say both are charged with Homicide by Child Abuse and six counts of Unlawful Neglect of a Child.

Police say around 9:45 PM on Monday February 22nd officers responded to the 2400 block of Pardue Street for an unconscious child.

When officers arrived they say they discovered a one year old child unconscious and not breathing.

Police say aid was rendered at the house before the child was taken by EMS to MUSC Health-Lancaster where she was later pronounced dead.

The Lancaster County Coroner’s Office says according to the Lancaster County Coroner the cause of death is dehydration and malnutrition due to neglect.

The child’s death was investigated by the Lancaster Police Department, SLED and the Lancaster County Coroner’s Office.

Police say anyone with information on this incident or any other investigation should call the Lancaster Police Department at (803) 283-1171.

Special Operations Unit at (803) 283-1174 or call or text the Anonymous Tip Line at (803) 289-6040.