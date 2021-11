ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – New updates on an infant death in Chester County – Chester County Sheriff’s Office reports says the infant died from a fentanyl overdose. Plus, York County Council is having a first reading on whether or not to extend a prohibition in the Lake Wylie Overlay District which means continuing a hold on certain types of residential development. Also, several organizations are coming together to help Chester County seniors make home repairs, big and small.