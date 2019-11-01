New Info Regarding Attempted Abduction in Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Rock Hill Police have released a photo of the vehicle involved in the attempted Abduction that police say happened on October 15th. Below is the picture and information from police.

“The Rock Hill Department is still investigating the Attempted Abduction from Tuesday October 15th, 2019. Detectives working the case were able to obtain an image of the actual suspect vehicle from an apartment complex near the incident location.

The image confirmed the vehicle to be a burgundy or maroon in color Nissan SUV. The description of the driver/suspect is still a shorter heavy set black male with slicked back hair.

Again, if you have any information about this incident, or the vehicle in the area please call the Rock Hill Police Department at 803-329-7293. ”