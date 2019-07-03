New Clover Firefighters

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 News) It’s the first time since Clover’s founding in 1925 that they’ve had non-volunteers in the department. CN2’s Rachel Richardson is meeting the new team members and seeing what they are doing to make sure we all have a good 4th. Firefighters say, always remember that kids need adult supervision when shooting fireworks and they stress attending a professional fireworks show in the area.
