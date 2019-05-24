Mr. Putty’s Fun Park Hosts 22nd Annual US Pro Mini-Golf Tournament

Did you know there’s a difference between putt-putt and mini-golf? It’s even pretty competitive! Mr. Putty’s Fun Park in Tega Cay was selected to host the 2019 Mini-Golf US Open this weekend. CN2’s Sarah Obeid giving us an inside look at the tournament and getting mini-golfers to demonstrate basic techniques. Watch the video above to learn more.

