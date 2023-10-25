Motorcycle & Truck collide in deadly Rock Hill crash

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – One person is dead following a crash in Rock Hill Tuesday evening.

According to Rock Hill Police officers on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at 6:31 PM, Rock Hill Police responded to a traffic accident at the intersection of Celanese Road and Mount Gallant Road involving a motorcycle and a truck.

When officers arrived on scene they found a 49 y/o female motorcyclist on the ground with serious injuries. EMS transported the female to Piedmont Medical Center where she passed away from her injuries.

Preliminary details reveal a 2013 Toyota Tundra was traveling south on Celanese Road when it attempted to make a left turn onto Mount Gallant Road. Officers said as the truck made the turn, it collided with the 2006 Harley Davidson motorcycle that was traveling north on Celanese Road.

We are waiting on the York County Coroner’s Office to release the name of the 49 y/o female motorcyclist.