Mother of deputy killed in line of duty more than 30 years ago, passes away

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Myra McCants has passed away at the age of 79 years-old. Myra fought for decades for justice for her son, York County Sheriff’s Deputy Brent McCants who was killed in the line of duty in 1992 in Rock Hill at only 23 years old.

Myra McCants spent the last 30 years making sure her son, James Brent McCants who was brutally killed in the line of duty in 1992 was never forgotten.

And now, members of the law enforcement community are remembering Myra for her strength and kind heart after she passed away earlier this month on October 6th.

“I can’t think of anyone that I’ve worked with in my career that inspired me to see the good in people than her”, says 16 Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett.

Brent McCants was killed after conducting a traffic stop on Dave Lyle Blvd.

Mar-Reece Hughes and Dwayne Forney were convicted in McCants’ murder. Officials say they recently were released from serving time behind bars when they stole a car and planned to rob a place in Rock Hill. McCants pulled them over. That’s when he was shot and killed. Hughes and Forney were caught hours later for the crime.

Forney was sentence to life in prison, Hughes, sentenced to death and is still on death row. Myra fought for years seeking justice for her son.

16 Circuit Solicitor Kevin Brackett helped to prosecute the case. He says hearing about the passing of Myra is heartbreaking.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson’s first day on the job as a deputy was the day the community laid Brent McCants to rest. He says since then his relationship grew with Myra as she fought for justice.

According to Myra’s Obituary, a Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date. Myra lived in Lancaster and was a member of Grace United Methodist Church. She leaves behind a son Billy. As for Hughes, who is still on death row for the killing of Brent McCants, Solicitor Brackett says Mar-Reece Hughes has been diagnosed insane and under state law he can not be executed because of that.

South Carolina Representative Tommy Pope also helped in the prosecution in the McCants case and was very close with Myra. He told us in a statement from the Pope Family, “Myra was the true example of having the joy of the Lord, her circumstances never took that from her.”