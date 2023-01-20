Mooresville Native Takes Lead Seat in City of York

CITY OF YORK, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The New City Manager in York has been on the job for only two weeks and already he is hitting the ground running.

Dalton Pierce is from Mooresville, North Carolina – played football at Catawba College in North Carolina and during his sophomore year in college he decided he wanted to do pursue a degree in town management.

After spending two years as the Town Administrator in Blacksburg Pierce is now bringing his skills to the City of York.

The White Rose City is facing rapid growth – currently there is a moratorium on new home construction that is set to end in March.

Pierce says the City of York is moving in the right direction and he wanted to be part of that and “There is a lot of work out there whether it’s the growth externally coming to the community and internally. We have received some money through the state budget regarding infrastructure and wastewater treatment plant expansion, waterline upgrades and rehabs. We have to be more efficient.”

Pierce says stormwater upgrades and rehabs are going to be up on the horizon for York.

Pierce is finishing up his Doctor of Public Administration program at Valdosta State University.

With an annual salary of $110,000, Pierce replaces Seth Duncan who took the city administrator job in Mauldin, South Carolina.