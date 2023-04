ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Pilgrims’ Inn welcomed a new Executive Director and she’s sitting down with our Laurabree Monday. JaVonda Palmer is thrilled to be returning to Rock Hill, the community where she grew up. Pilgrims’ Inn shared JaVonda came to the non-profit with a wealth of experience in both social work and business administration.

The mission of Pilgrims’ Inn provides shelter, assistance and support services to the community’s most vulnerable citizens. Click interview to learn more.