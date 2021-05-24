Manhunt Ends as Suspect, Tyler Terry is Found & Arrested

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The fugitive, who has been on the run for one week is now is custody according to Chester County Sheriff Max Dorsey.

Tyler Terry, who is charged in four murders and other crimes was captured Monday, May 24th around 10:30 AM near a powerline in Richburg where Dorsey said he was hiding in tall grass.

Terry was lying on the ground when AFT agents captured him. Dorsey says no shots were fired and no one was hurt, including Terry.

The manhunt for Terry began Monday, May 17th after Chester County deputies tried to pull over a suspicious vehicle in Richburg.

The driver, Adrienne Simpson took deputies on a high speed chase while Terry fired shots at officers from the vehicle.

The vehicle wrecked and Simpson was arrested. Terry took off on foot into the woods in Richburg.

In the days since Terry has been on the run we are learning more about the couple’s lengthy and deadly crime spree.

On Saturday, May 15th, Terry and Simpson are accused of fatally shooting two people outside the St. Louis area.

Then on Monday, May 17th, Chester County Law Enforcement found a suspicious vehicle with Terry inside and Adrienne Simpson driving.

Tuesday, May 18th, as the search continued for Terry schools in the Lewisville area switched to an e-Learning Day.

Wednesday, May 19th, a body was found in a ditch off Stroud Road in Great Falls. The Coroner says the body was that of Simpson’s husband, Eugene Simpson.

Murder Warrants for Simpson and Terry were issued in the shooting death of Eugene Simpson.

Also on Wednesday, May 19th, The City of York Police Detectives issued murder warrants for Terry in the death of Thomas Durell Hardin who they say was killed on May 2nd.

Sheriff Dorsey says after days of searching they got the “break they were looking for” when Sunday, May 23rd Terry was seen by a deputy running across Highway 9 from Ligon Road. Dorsey says that’s when they began setting up a tighter perimeter around the area.

“We lost daylight, with him being armed, it wasn’t safe and based on his history it wasn’t safe for officers to be inside the woods, inside the bubble. So we reinforced that perimeter and my philosophy, we didn’t need just a perimeter we needed layers of a perimeter. So overnight we created a perimeter of probably 150 to 200 officers that surrounded a 1 to 2 square mile area. We developed a plan utilizing tactical teams from various law enforcement agencies and we developed a plan to insert those teams into the bubble to try to get some kind of movement and we call these push teams”, says Dorsey.

Dorsey adds one of those “push teams” found Terry. He was not armed but there was a weapon nearby.

Dorsey also adds he’s thankful for the community support with donations of food and water.

Wendie Blankenship and her family came out to wave at officers as they left the command post at Lewisville High School. Wendie’s husband is an officer in Fort Mill who came out to help with the search for Terry.

“I was relieved for all of the officers, I was relieved for the community that they can just relax and go to bed and not have to worry as much if someone is going to come through their house”, says Wendie.

“We said our prayers at night for all first responders and law enforcement. We new God would put a hedge of protection around these guys and that’s what he did. I’m super proud, my husband is going home and going to bed in a cool house”, says Wendie.

Scotty Hill is the manager of the Country Omelet in Richburg. He says he and his team has provided food to the offices on the manhunt. He’s happy to hear the news of Terry’s arrest.

“It’s reassuring and relieving to know that its over”, says Scotty.

6th Circuit Solicitor, Randy Newman has also been involved in the case. He says the news is such a relief to this entire community.

“These officers have done their jobs, now they can take a break and its time for my office to do our job”, says Newman.

Terry has a bond hearing at the Chester County Courthouse Tuesday at 1 PM.