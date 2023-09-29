Mado Paris French Bakery & Cafe set to reopen

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Earlier in July of this year, Mado Paris French Bakery & Cafe on Cherry Road in Rock announced that after the renewal of their non-immigrant visa was denied, they would have to close their doors.

Recently Mado posted that they have decided to open back up their storefront even though they would not be present at the store.

During this announcement they also said they will have a new way guests can receive information through a newsletter. If you wish to join it, you can do so by visiting their Google Form.