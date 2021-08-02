Lancaster Co. Sheriff’s Office Investigating a Homicide in Kershaw

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Kershaw after officials say a man died after being shot multiple times.

Investigators say they were called to 218 Railroad Avenue, just north of the town of Kershaw off North Matson Street around 4:57 A.M. Sunday morning.

When deputies arrived they found 46 year old Kenneth Morehead, Jr. lying next to the passenger door of a gray 2014 Honda Accord parked behind the house. Morehead did not live at this address. They say Morehead had multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body and was in great distress.

Morehead was airlifted to a medical facility after being taken to MUSC Health Lancaster. Officials say he died while undergoing treatment.

Investigators say after gathering evidence and information from witnesses they learned Morehead was in the passenger seat of the gray Honda Accord which was driven to the house by another male. The driver went inside while Morehead waited outside the car.

Investigators say the driver and others inside the house said they heard multiple gunshots and found Morehead shot by the car.

No one else was injured.

No one is in custody at this time and this is an ongoing investigation.

“Our condolences are extended to Mr. Morehead’s family and friends,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “We have gathered some good information about this shooting, but we need anybody who saw or heard anything or anybody who knows anything from any source to contact us and share the information so we can put the shooter in jail. Anonymous information is welcomed.”

Anyone with information about this or any other case should call the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office at 803-283-3388 or contact Midlands Crimestoppers in one of the following ways: dial 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372), log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the “Submit a Tip” tab, or download the P3 Tips App for Apple or Android devices.