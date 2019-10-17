Lake Wylie: Area Plan Input, Recreation Park Update

If you like sports and being outdoors – you’ll be thrilled to know York County is in the process of building a 32-acre recreation park in Lake Wylie.

The park made for all ages will consist of three synthetic turf fields for football soccer and lacrosse, three baseball fields and six pickle ball courts.

Plus, residents say they’re ready to see a new and improved Lake Wylie. York County recently held a public input meeting to see what people would like to see in the Lake Wylie small area plan.

In the video above, learn about all things Lake Wylie!