Kindness Rocks

It was a touching day for many of the teachers receiving the grants, but for one school in particular, the grant it received means so much more than money. Jimmie Matthews taught at Indepence Elementary school for 20 years before passing away from heart problems. He dedicated his life to teaching art – and now thanks to a grant given in his name – the same school he worked at for so many years will follow in his footsteps. CN2’s Indira Eskieva with the kindess rocks project.