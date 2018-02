Karson’s Kompassion Project

Karson Whitesell – the young woman shot and killed last month at the Peach Stand – would have celebrated her 20th birthday this past Sunday. Her family says she always looked forward to choosing where she would have her birthday dinner, and would spend the day with close friends and family. But just because Karson is gone does not mean her loved ones did not find a way to celebrate her. CN2’s Indira Eskieva with Karson’s Kompassion Project