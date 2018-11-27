Justice for Family in 9 Year Arson Case

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – Two people are behind bars for a crime authorities say they committed as teens – it shook the Rock Hill community almost nine years ago.

Investigators say a tip over the Summer helped them find two suspects in the Pak Martial Arts Fitness Center arson case.

One of those suspects has already had bond denied, the other is awaiting their hearing.

CN2’s Alexandria Savage joins us from the Moss Justice Center with the latest from the investigation including reaction from family members.