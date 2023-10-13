Israeli American feels ‘helpless’ watching conflict with Hamas from her home in Lancaster County

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As an Israeli woman born in The United States, Mirit Jakab says it’s hard observing the fight between her home country Israel, and the terrorist group Hamas.

She says there are many people with Israelian connections all around the world, most of which she imagines share her current feelings on the conflict.

“It’s difficult, right now it’s very difficult, because you’re as helpless as can be,” Jakab said.

She’s found comfort in family, with her sister, Ronit Bason, flying in from Israel to visit. Bason says she is happy to be with her sister, but ultimately wants to return to Israel as soon as she can.

Unfortunately, there are currently no flights leaving the United States for Israel, which means Bason will be forced to wait.

Even with fears of terrorism, Bason says it’s hard to be away from home.

“If there was a flight to go back today, I would go,” Bason said. “My sister here and my sister in Israel tell me, what do you have to go back for, the missiles? But there’s something in me that I have to go back.”

The two sisters hope Americans will pay more attention to the conflict in Israel, and recommend prayer, donations, and even just educating yourself.

“Donations are necessary right now, but I think education is really important. I think we need to educate ourselves on the conflict,” Jakab said.

Jakab recommends people donate to American Friends of Soroka Medical Center, a non profit which supports the only major hospital in southern Israel.

You can visit www.soroka.org to donate.