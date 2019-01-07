Inflatable Snowmen Help Neighbors Find Common Ground During The CFB National Championship

Clemson and Alabama will face each other this Monday night in the College Football National Championship. The two teams have played each other three of the past four years, each team having one win. Clemson fell short last year, while Georgia went to the National Championship and lost to Alabama. Now, reigning champs, Crimson Tide will take on Clemson yet again in a game that will make history. This is the first time in college football history that a team will have gone 15-0 during one season.

Two local neighbors, who happen to be best friends decided to have a little fun leading up to the Championship. They decided to put inflatable snowmen in their yards dressed in their preferred team colors waving at each other across the street.

