Indoor Farmers Market Opens in “Food Desert”

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – There’s a new place in Rock Hill to purchase fresh produce and meats.

The market is located in an area that is known as a “food desert” meaning those who live there have limited access to affordable and nutritious food.

If local could be wrapped up in one store, it would be here at the new Country Carrot.

Courtney Lee is one of the owners at the Country Carrot. She is also the Executive Director of the nonprofit, Catawba Farm and Food Coalition. She says the Country Carrot offers items from many local farms, some right here in the Tri-County.

Courtney says she plans to raise awareness about the new spot so more people know of their fresh options.

“We will be working with the seafood building beside us, we are working on getting SNAP certified so we can accept that. We have a bus stop right across the street that will help with transportation”, says Courtney.

Lynn Caldwell is the Access to Healthy Food Committee Chair and on the leadership Team with Eat Smart Move More York County. She says having a farmers market opened through the week gives more people access to healthy options.

“It is just super important that she is here. Kind of on the edge of Rock Hill in an underserved community and doing super important work to support farmers and create urban world connections, that as we’ve seen in the pandemic a lot of cracks in our food system. I feel like local food is so important for our environment, our local economy and our bodies”, says Lynn.

To learn more about the Country Carrot, visit: https://www.facebook.com/TheCountryCarrot

Eat Smart Move More York County: https://eatsmartmovemoresc.org/yorkcounty/