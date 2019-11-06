Hungry Heroes Basketball Game – Thursday, Nov. 7th

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Come out for a night of cheering on your favorite Rock Hill Police officer or Rawlinson Road Middle School faculty member at the Hungry Heroes basketball game. Tickets are only 5 dollars. Children under 5 are free. Watch for more details.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Top Story
Elections 2019: Fort Mill, Tega Cay, Clover, York – Candidates &...
CANDIDATES Fort Mill Town Council *Excluding absentee votes and missing one precinct Ward 4: Marc DeJesus: 689 Incumbent Chris Moody: 1602 Ward 2: Ronnie Helms: 2030 At-Large: Incumbent Lisa Cook: 1197 Rick Hayes:...