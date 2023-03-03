Hours after moving in, family loses home in fire

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill family has lost their home and beloved pets just hours after moving in.

Katie Wyns bought her new home on Deer Run Road and moved in the evening of February 27th. The next morning, after dropping her 4 kids off at school, she received a call telling her that her home was on fire.

The fire originated in the kitchen and soon spread to the rest of the house. She lost most of her belongings, sadly her 2 dogs and 2 other she was pet sitting.

Through this hardship Katie says that the community support has blown her away. “We came here with just the prayer of starting over, and just trusting. We just love this neighborhood. We didn’t really know why but we are starting to understand – you know that deeper feeling that you get sometimes and we just have this amazing family and community.”

A GoFund Me has been set up for the family where they currently have raised over $5,000 dollars. Click here to learn more