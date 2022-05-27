Honoring the Brave – Veterans Place U.S. Flags on the Graves of Veterans

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As we head into Memorial Day weekend, many will be preparing for cookouts and BBQs as it marks the unofficial start to summer.

But the day is really about remembering and honoring the men and women who sacrificed it all for our Country.

In the video above, veterans and wives of veterans in Chester County taking the time to honor those who served and have passed on by placing an American flag on their graves.

Also in Chester County, the Disabled American Veterans Chapter 19 of Chester County is hosting a Memorial Day Ceremony on Monday, May 30 at Noon at the War Memorial Building on Main Street.

Organizers plan to Honor 20 Vietnam War surviving spouses – Congressman Ralph Norman will also be speaking. All are welcome to attend.

Chester Disabled Veterans Auxiliary

Memorial Day

Monday May 30th | 12:00 (noon)

Chester War Memorial Building 154 Main St, Chester, SC