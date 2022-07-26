Hometown Hero – Buddin Bringing Unexpected Happiness to Passerbys

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Larry Buddin’s is a hidden gem with his yard animals on Ebinport Road which keeps the passerby’s entertained with their various activities and celebrations.

Buddin says it all began with one little goat, and over time more of these little creatures have found their way to his home without him purchasing a single one.

He says the community loves his displays so much that they have donated various yard ornaments for him to continue telling stories. Neighbors have shown their support through various letters and the occasional car honks.

Buddin said, “Times are tough, but it is not money that we are looking for, we are looking for something else. You know, communication, togetherness. And, think that’s what this is doing.

He hopes that his yard displays bring a bit of joy to all who pass by, and he thanks everyone who donated their own lawn ornaments for giving him the chance to tell a roadside story.

Bringing unexpected happiness to the community and that is why Larry Buddin is this month’s Hometown Hero.

