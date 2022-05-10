Homeless Exhibit Set to Bring Awareness to Growing Need in York Co.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – More than 300 families a month ask for assistance to help keep a roof over their head in York County, that’s according to Carolina Community Actions.

Later this week community members will be able to get a glimpse of what those families and individuals who are homeless are going through by taking part in a unique art exhibit.

Organizers say through this exhibit – you will experience the realities of homelessness through immersive storytelling and data sharing.

The exhibit is called Humanizing Homelessness: The Immersive Social Art Exhibit and will take place May 12th through May 19th.