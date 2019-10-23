Holiday Partners Program Application

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) United Way of York County’s Holiday Partners Program is yet again partnering with WRHI’s Toys for Happiness Program and The Herald’s Empty Stocking Fun to bring Christmas to many children in out community! This Friday, October 25th is the first day the United Way will begin taking applications for Holiday Assistance. Below are the locations in York County.

Rock Hill location is at the City of Rock Hill Housing and Neighborhood Services located at 150 Johnston Street, Rock Hill, SC. Applications will be taken by the Rock Hill School District ParentSMART team on Fridays, October 25, November 1, and November 8 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Phone number is (803) 980-2079.

York location is at the Parenting Partnerships Family Resource Center located at 37 Pinckney Street, York, SC. Applications will be taken Fridays, October 25, November 1, and November 8 from 10:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. Phone number is (803) 684-1504.

YMCA location is at the Charlotte Avenue Branch located at 402 Charlotte Avenue, Rock Hill, SC. Applications will be taken on Saturday, November 2 from 8:30 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. Phone number is (803) 980-TOYS (8697).

Applicants must live in York County and must be the parent or legal guardian of eligible child. Ages of children must be between birth to 14 years old. Applicant may sign-up at one location and no other assistance program. Photo ID and proof of income are required for applicant, as well as birth certificate for each eligible child or a DSS family printout. For additional information, call (803) 980-TOYS (8697).