High Speed Chase Ends in Chester County, Deputies Search for Suspects

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On Monday, September 13th Chester County Sheriff Officials say a high speed chase that started in Charlotte has ended in Chester County with two suspects on the run.

Chester County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer, Grant Suskin said the pursuit involved a stolen white Crown Victoria from Virginia.

According to Suskin the chase ended on Deer Branch Road when two suspects – a white male, who was the driver and a white female, who was the passenger, got out of the vehicle and fled into the woods.

Chester County and York County deputies have established a perimeter on Deer Branch Road near High Tower Road.

Suskin says residents in the area are asked to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity.