High Five School of the Arts – A Fully Inclusive Creative Space

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Adult Enrichment Centers announcing it will soon be spreading more love to provide an all inclusive community by offering a brand new program.

The CEO of the Adult Enrichment Centers sharing the nonprofit will soon be opening “High Five School of the Arts” in the Spring of 2023. This will be a fully inclusive creative space for all to explore visual and performing arts, culinary arts and the art of living well. Some of the programs will be yoga, dancing and even employment skills. The school will be located at the Rock Hill campus.

The CEO says they plan to work with local chefs and gardens to have total food immersion with an inclusive table; saying some of the adults they work with have sensory issues and texture issues. This will be a place to touch, grow and harvest food adding those adults can learn more and may start eating that certain healthy food. She explains how this idea came about.

