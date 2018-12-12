Healthy Food Demo by Sodexo

Sodexo held a healthy holiday food demo on the campus of Winthrop University. Below are the recipes!

Avocado-Feta Dip 10 Minutes Directions:

1. Cook 1/2 diced red onion & 1 diced seeded jalapeno in olive oil for 6 minutes. Puree with 1 diced avocado, 1 cup cilantro, 3/4 cup crumbled feta, 1/4 cup lemon juice, 3 tablespoons vegetable oil and salt to taste. Serve w/ toasted bread of vegetable sticks.

Keto Bacon Cauliflower “Mac” ‘n’ Cheese

Ingredients: 4 strips of back, 4 cups of water, 1 large head cauliflower, 2 teaspoons kosher salt-divided, 4 oz cream chz, 1/3 cup heavy cream, 1/4 teaspoon paprika, 2 cups shredded cheddar chz, fresh parsley for garnish.

Prep- 1. In a large pan over medium-high heat, cook the bacon for 6 minutes, or until crisp. Remove bacon from pan, pat off excess grease w/ a paper towel, then chop and set aside. 2. Add the water to a medium pot and bring to boil. 3. While the water heats, chop cauliflower into small pieces. 4. Add 1 teaspoon of salt and the cauliflower to boil, then cover and cook for 4 minutes, or until slightly tender. Drain the cauliflower and set aside. 5. In the same saucepan, combine the cream chz, heavy cream, remaining teaspoon of salt, the cayenne and paprika. Stir to combine, then cook for 4 minutes. 6. Fold in the cauliflower, then add the cheddar chz. Stir until cheese is melted, then fold in the bacon. 7. Scoop into serving bowls and garnish w/ parsley.

Vegetarian “Southern-style” Collard

Ingredients: 1 tablespoon olive oil, 1 tablespoon butter, 1/2 large onion-chopped, 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes, 1 clove garlic-finely chopped, 1 pound collard greens-chopped, 3 cups vegetable stock, 2 tomatoes-seeded and chopped, and salt & pepper.

1. In a large pot over medium heat, heat oil and butter. Saute the onions until slightly softened, about 2 minutes, then add the red pepper flakes and garlic, cook another minutes. Add collard greens and cook another minutes. Add veggie stock, cover and bring to a simmer. Cook until greens are tender, about 40 minutes. Add tomatoes and season with salt & pepper.