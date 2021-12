ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – The Haven Men’s Shelter has a new executive director. Meet Nancy Landerman!

In the interview above learn more about The Haven and its services to homeless men in our community.

There will be an open house for members of the community to experience what the shelter does to help men get back on there feet, Wednesday, December 15th from 11 AM until 2 PM. 546 Z South Cherry Road, Rock Hill.

https://www.thehavenrh.org/